Watch a Texas bus driver stop route to help passenger in wheelchair cross busy street

Bus driver helps woman in wheelchair cross busy intersection with her kids A bus driver went out of his way to help a woman in a wheelchair cross a busy intersection with her two children in San Antonio, Texas, on July 19. Footage shows a VIA bus operator, named Mike, pushing the woman across Military Drive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bus driver went out of his way to help a woman in a wheelchair cross a busy intersection with her two children in San Antonio, Texas, on July 19. Footage shows a VIA bus operator, named Mike, pushing the woman across Military Drive.

A bus driver in San Antonio says he knew he needed to make up some time on his route last Friday, video shows.

But it wasn’t because he was running late to the next stop.

Rather, the driver says he noticed a woman in a wheelchair and two children planned to get off at the next destination to catch another bus — which picks up passengers across the street at a busy intersection, video shows.

The VIA Metropolitan Transit driver arrived a couple of minutes early to wheel the woman across the road and keep the two children safe as they walked to the other bus stop, video posted on Facebook by Johnny Alvarez shows.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Then the bus driver walked back to his bus and continued the route, video shows.

“Any other bus driver would have just let her be on her way,” Alvarez said in the video. “But not you, man. That was awesome.”

The bus driver didn’t want any credit, though.

“You don’t need to thank me,” the driver said in the video. “You would have done the same thing.”

In a statement, VIA Metropolitan Transit said the bus driver likely will get a letter of commendation, according to KSAT.

“We appreciate all our 1,100-plus VIA bus and van operators for their work in the community, every day,” the public transit agency told the San Antonio TV station.

For Alvarez, it was more than an everyday type of occurrence.

“You just restored my faith in humanity,” he told the bus driver in the video.