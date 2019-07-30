Dash cam: Watch moose, calf’s nimble effort to just avoid being struck by car

Dash cam shows moose, calf sliding to barely avoid being hit by car A moose and her calf are nearly hit by a police car as they cross a highway in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 23, 2019, and hit the deck to avoid calamity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A moose and her calf are nearly hit by a police car as they cross a highway in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 23, 2019, and hit the deck to avoid calamity.

Nobody wants to hit a moose in their car.

A moose and her calf were nearly hit by a police car as they ran across the highway near Anchorage, Alaska, and it was caught on camera.

Anchorage police posted the dashcam video on July 27, 2019, showing one of its cars driving along Glenn Highway as the moose dart out, stumble and slide as the vehicle hits the brakes. The calf ran back and then galloped across four lanes to get to the other side of the highway.

“Luckily noone was injured and our Alaskan drivers knew to slow down to a stop,” the police department said on Facebook. “Mama and her calf are okay.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The police used it as a reminder that drivers share the beautiful wilderness with wildlife and should keep an eye out for animals.

Alaska claims one of the highest rates of car-vs.-moose collisions in the world, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. An average of nearly 800 moose deaths per year are cause by vehicles.