Another person caught peeing in Walmart – this time on a wine shelf, Texas cops say

It’s happened again.

After a woman was caught on camera urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in West Virginia, a teenager is accused peeing at another location of the national retailer, authorities say.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies in Texas started investigating when they saw a video circulating on social media that shows a group of teens engaging in a “vulgar act” inside the Walmart in Porter, Texas, according to a news release. After residents reported the video to the store, investigators took a look at security video, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The surveillance footage from Saturday shows one of the teens urinating on a shelf in the beverage aisle, according to the release. Walmart security officers attempted to stop the teenagers as they left with a case of stolen beer, but they were let go, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At the time, Walmart employees didn’t know that a teen had urinated on the shelf, according to the release.

The social media video obtained by KRIV shows a puddle of yellow liquid on a shelf of wine. One of the teens stands on the edge of an open-faced refrigerator while another bounces around the aisle, appearing to adjust his shorts, the video broadcast by the Houston TV station shows.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said it identified a 15-year-old boy accused of urinating on the shelf. The teen may be charged with felony tampering with a consumer product, pending a review by the district attorney’s office, officials said.

The suspect won’t be identified because he is a juvenile, and the other two boys in the video aren’t facing charges, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office declined to release the surveillance video to McClatchy news group, citing the suspect’s juvenile status.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these types of vulgar acts,” officials said in the news release. “Tampering with consumer products is not only morally reprehensible but can be a felony offense by which offenders will be charged.”

This is the second reported case of someone urinating at a Walmart this week.

On Tuesday, the woman caught on camera urinating in potato bins at a Walmart in West Mifflin, West Virginia, turned herself in to authorities, WPXI reported. Grace Brown was charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, police said in a news release.

These also aren’t the first people caught this month in cases of tampering with merchandise at a store.

Authorities tracked down a teenage girl in a viral video that showed her licking Blue Bell ice cream then returning it to the shelf at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas. A couple of weeks later, a teenager was caught spitting in a bottle of Arizona Tea at an Albertson’s grocery store in Odessa, Texas, and putting it back, police said.

In a statement to KRIV regarding the teen accused of peeing on a shelf, a Walmart spokesperson called the actions “outrageous and disappointing.”

“As soon as we were notified, we sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers,” the spokesperson told KRIV.