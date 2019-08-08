Sole flight attendant slurs speech, passes out drunk on United flight, passenger says A passenger on a United flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana, says the only attendant slurred safety announcements and passed out. Airport police arrested the woman, accusing her of intoxication. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A passenger on a United flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana, says the only attendant slurred safety announcements and passed out. Airport police arrested the woman, accusing her of intoxication.

The flight attendant on a trip from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana, was intoxicated and went to jail after exiting the airplane last week, airport police said.

Aaron Scherb tweeted at United Airlines while on the flight out of O’Hare International Airport on Aug. 2, saying he and others recognized her impairment.

All the passengers seem to recognize it too. This is appalling — Aaron Scherb (@aaronscherb) August 2, 2019

Scherb told McClatchy newsgroup the flight attendant bumped seats and travelers, dropped things and slurred the safety announcement during the morning flight.

“After everyone boarded the flight and we were still parked at the gate, the flight attendant began the security announcement, which seemed very slurred,” Scherb told McClatchy in an email. “She stopped after about 10 seconds without finishing.”

While the plane taxied to the runway, the flight attendant took her seat and appeared to “pass out” or fall asleep, Scherb said.

A video taken by Scherb shows the flight attendant become “briefly alert” when pilots called on the internal telephone, which she didn’t answer, he said.

The flight was operated by an Air Wisconsin crew, an airliner that partners with United Airlines for United Express flights, a spokesman for United said. The spokesman referred McClatchy to Air Wisconsin for comment.

Air Wisconsin did not reply to a request for comment. The airline did respond to the South Bend Tribune in a statement.

“The flight attendant was detained by authorities after a report of possible impairment,” the statement said, according to the South Bend Tribune. “We are investigating the situation and fully cooperating with the local authorities.”

Airport police first heard about a female flight attendant possibly having a stroke, according to a report obtained by McClatchy.

However, when the flight attendant exited the airplane at South Bend International, police determined she was intoxicated, according to the report. Two uniformed officers were waiting for the flight attendant at the end of the jet bridge as soon as she got off the airplane at around 11:15 a.m., Scherb said.

The flight attendant was later taken to the St. Joseph County jail in South Bend, according to the report.

A spokeswoman for the airport directed additional questions to prosecutors.

Scherb said United Airlines offered him a $500 voucher or 25,000 miles, in addition to a refund for the flight. But Scherb hasn’t yet accepted the offer, he said.

“Given that the safety and well-being of all 50 passengers on that flight was jeopardized, I find United’s response to be insufficient,” Scherb said, explaining that another would-be passenger appeared to have received a $1,200 voucher because the flight was overbooked.

However, Scherb said he doesn’t want the flight attendant to be terminated by the airline.

“I hope this flight attendant is not fired,” Scherb said in the email. “I would hope that United Airlines and Air Wisconsin...treat this person as an employee, not as an expendable commodity, and that they will help her get treatment for addiction, if that’s in fact what she suffers from.”

But he also believes airlines should consider a zero-tolerance policy for flight attendants to ensure safety.

“Given the significant safety and security roles that flight attendants have, United (and other airlines) should consider adopting zero tolerance policies for flight attendants going forward,” Scherb said.

This isn’t the first report this week of intoxicated crew members on United flights.

On Saturday, two United pilots were arrested on the suspicion that they were intoxicated as they were set to pilot a flight from Scotland to New Jersey, the Associated Press reported. One was charged for being over the legal alcohol limit. The other was released without being charged, according to the news outlet.