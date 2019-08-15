Thousands of men-of-war invade Hawaii beaches and sting hundreds, lifeguards say

What you need to know about Portuguese man o’ war Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to be on the lookout for Portuguese man-of-war and men-of-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, is warning tourists ahead of the Memorial Day weekend to be on the lookout for Portuguese man-of-war and men-of-war. Several have been seen on the community's popular beaches.

Thousands of Portuguese men-of-war washing ashore in Oahu have delivered painful stings to hundreds of beachgoers, Hawaii News Now reports.

Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services of Honolulu reported thousands of the organisms on beaches along Oahu’s windward side in a post to Facebook cautioning beachgoers.

Lifeguards treated more than 200 stings suffered by beachgoers by Tuesday afternoon, Hawaii News Now reported.

On Wednesday, another 860 stings were reported, KITV reported. One veteran lifeguard called it “the largest influx he has ever seen,” according to the station.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Often mistaken for jellyfish, men-of-war are actually hydrozoans, colonies of organisms working together, National Geographic reported. Their stinger-filled tentacles can extend up to 165 feet.

They use their stingers to paralyze and kill fish for feeding, according to the publication. Stings can be excruciatingly painful, but not normally deadly, to humans barring allergic reactions.