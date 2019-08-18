7 shot after random Snapchat invites to ‘instant house party,’ Texas cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An “instant party” in Texas ended with a car chase and several people shot, police say.

Houston police say they were called to a house party early Saturday attended by an estimated 30-50 people who were invited on Snapchat, KHOU reported.

“It was just a random group of people receiving an invite [on the app],” Houston Detective Sean Ragsdale said, according to the news outlet.

Police say a verbal fight broke out before three people were shot at the party, KTRK reported. A number of people hopped in a car to escape the shooting but were followed by the suspect in a large tan SUV or van, according to the news outlet.

They were on East Freeway when the suspect shot into the group’s car, hitting three people, KTRK reported.

Police say some victims sought help at a nearby gas station, and others went to area hospitals, KHOU reported. Between the party and the chase, seven people were shot in total and all are expected to recover.

Carlos Ramirez, who lives near the location of the house party, said he heard 20 shots fired.

“I heard this lady crying, yelling on her phone. I peeked and looked after the gunshots and everything, and I told her to come inside and wash your hands because you don’t know if the people are still out there and stuff,” Ramirez said, according to KPRC. He said the woman had been shot in the hand.

Police say they believe three shooters were involved in the incident and are still on the hunt for the people in the tan vehicle, the news outlet reported. No arrests have been made.