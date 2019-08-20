National
See scores of air mattresses blow across Denver park as winds hit
They might as well have been featuring a movie called “Attack of the Mattresses” during a bed-themed movie night at Runway 35 Park in Denver, Colorado, last weekend.
Wind gusts blew a large number of the audience’s air mattresses away, as seen in a video by Robb Manes, who was at a nearby public pool when the beds took flight across the park.
Lifeguards and spectators tried to push the mattresses to the ground to stop them from flying, according to CBS Denver television station. An estimated 150 mattresses took flight.
“Apparently there was some sort of “Movie Night” intended under the stars; we saw pillows and blankets as we were leaving, but the mattresses in the field blew away in a sudden storm (as Denver is known to have massively variable weather),” Manes wrote in a Twitter comment.
When the weather calmed around 8 p.m., the screening of “Anchorman” went on as planned, according to 303magazine.com.
