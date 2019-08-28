National
Watch frantic dog search airplane for owner who disappeared during flight to NC
Worried dog searches plane for its owner after they “disappeared” on a flight
A dog was traveling to North Carolina when it noticed its owner was missing — and started a frantic search of the plane.
Video captured the worried pet walking up and down the cabin of a Delta flight on Friday, according to a passenger’s Twitter post.
A few passengers noticed the pooch and reached down to pet it, the footage shows.
Robert Kearley, who took the video, says the animal “paced the aisle for a solid five minutes” during the “minor pupmergency.”
It happened after the dog’s owner got out of a seat during a journey from New York to Charlotte, according to information from Storyful, which posted the video to its site.
Eventually, the search ended with a joyful reunion, Kearley says.
Comments