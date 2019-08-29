Kidnapper snatches child, but grandma chases him down and gets her back, SC cops say

Stranger Danger tips from police Here are safety tips for children to avoid unsafe situations with strangers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are safety tips for children to avoid unsafe situations with strangers.

A South Carolina grandma wasn’t going to let a kidnapper get away with her granddaughter.

The woman was bent down helping one of her grandchildren tie a shoe near a Goodwill store in Greenville on Sunday when police say Jose Jesus Navarrette, 56, snatched one of her granddaughters and started walking away with her, Fox Carolina reported Thursday.

But the grandma was able to catch Navarrette and pull the girl away from him and back into her arms, according to the news outlet.

She hurried into the store with her grandchildren, but police say he followed them inside, WSPA reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She then went behind the counter where he continued to follow her until police say a worker and customer stepped in and called 911, according to the Greenville News.

Navarrette was arrested Sunday and charged with kidnapping, Greenville News reported.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond, according to WSPA.