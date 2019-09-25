Sanitation worker finds dead body inside a garbage truck, South Carolina cops say

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

A dead body was found at a waste processing facility in South Carolina on Wednesday, media outlets report.

A worker found the body in a garbage truck at the Waste Industries facility in Piedmont at about 1 p.m., according to FOX Carolina.

Officials say the body was brought to the facility in the truck “sometime Wednesday,” Greenville News reported.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 56-year-old Terry Brent Thomas, WSPA reported, and will perform an autopsy Thursday to “determine the cause and manner of death.”

The coroner used fingerprints to identify the body, Greenville News reported.

There are no “immediate signs of foul play,” according to FOX Carolina, but the coroner’s office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.