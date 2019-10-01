National
What happens when a mouse falls on a reporter in the White House?
A news reporter at the White House was sitting at his desk Tuesday when a mouse landed on his lap.
It had fallen from the ceiling.
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander said he felt “something” on his lap before looking down to see the 3-inch baby mouse, he said in a video posted on Instagram by ABC reporter Cecilia Vega. Alexander thought a New York Times reporter had thrown it at him.
Someone then put a fake mouse on Alexander’s shoulders, but he didn’t flinch.
“You guys are joking,” Alexander said in the video. “This is real.”
The video shows a group of reporters crowded into a hallway in the White House.
“Now the White House teams are barricaded in their offices,” Vega said.
Another video shows the mouse along the wall and under desks as reporters attempt to catch it.
Alexander seemed to take the surprise in stride.
NBC News reporter Shannon Pettypiece posted a video on Twitter of reporters attempting to catch the elusive mouse — calling it “the most excitement in the White House briefing room in months.”
