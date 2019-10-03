‘Angry and also mildly impressed.’ Man uses drone in food cart thefts, Oregon cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Owners of two food carts reviewing security video after recent break-ins got a surprise when cameras caught a drone scoping out their carts ahead of the burglaries, KOIN reported.

“Sure enough, we see a drone come in, hover at the windows and then at the door, then fly off,” said Kiaha Rasmussen, owner of Hapa Howie’s in downtown Portland, Oregon, KPTV reported.

Ron Pedro, owner of the PDX Donerland food cart nearby, said security video showed the drone flying overhead to scout out the pod of food carts, KATU reported.

After the drone departed, a man who “knew exactly where he was going” snapped the lock off the back of Hapa Howie’s food cart and “helped himself,” Rasmussen said, KOIN reported. He took “tablets, business checks, loose change, stickers (and) a first aid kit,” she said.

“I’m shocked, angry and also mildly impressed,” Rasmussen said, according to the station. PDX Donerland also suffered a burglary.

Portland police arrested Christopher T. Behurst, 34, on Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and theft, officers wrote in a statement. An investigation into the thefts continues.

