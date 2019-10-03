Meth found in vaping devices used by high school students in Utah, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Utah public school system said Thursday that vaping devices used by students have tested positive for methamphetamine in “more than one incident.”

“At this time, it is unclear as to how the methamphetamine was acquired or who was responsible for the vaping devices containing the drugs,” Grand County School District officials in Moab, Utah, said in a news release.

The district said on Facebook that the meth scare comes amid a number of vape device incidents at Grand County High School, and an “increased use of vaping among students.” School leaders are working with police to address the problem, the district said.

Moab Police Chief Bret Edge said in a phone interview Thursday with McClatchy news group that there were two incidents — the first on Sept. 24 and the second on Sept. 25.

“One tested positive for methamphetamine, the other tested positive for methamphetamine and THC,” Edge said. “The testing would have been conducted by the school resource officer.”

Edge said the investigation is in its early stages. The school is now asking the community to be on the lookout.

“We would like students, parents, and community members to be aware of the risks of vaping and that devices and/or vape juice can contain any number of substances,” school officials said.

Beyond nicotine, vapes can contain THC — the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — as well as fentanyl, the district warned.

“Of significant concern, vape users may not be aware of what substances they are inhaling, what their reaction could be, or the dangerous and addictive effects,” school leaders said. “Vaping is not harmless and can result in addiction and adverse medical consequences.”

Moab police shared the district’s news release on Facebook Thursday.

Police said officers are “working closely with the school district on this issue, but it is even more important for parents to be involved in the process by speaking to their kids about the dangers involved in vaping and substance abuse, and ensuring that their children are not using these products/substances.”

The news out of Utah comes as the spread of vaping raises public health concerns there and around the country.

KUTV reports that the “Utah Department of Health has reported 71 cases, and 10 potential cases, of vaping-related lung injuries so far this year. Twenty-six of the 45 hospitalized for the illness spent time in intensive care.”

Across the U.S., the number of vaping-related deaths has risen to 17, CNN reported Wednesday after Alabama confirmed a vaping death.

Just days ago, the Utah Department of Health “passed an emergency rule regarding flavored e-cigarette products and warning signs regarding the dangers of unregulated cartridges,” FOX 13 Salt Lake City reported.