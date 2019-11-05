‘Lethargic’ hospitalized child’s Halloween candy wasn’t drugged, Arizona cops say

Authorities in Yuma, Arizona, warned parents last week to be watchful of trick-or-treating candy that could contain marijuana after a “lethargic” child was hospitalized with “dilated pupils and abnormal behavior after eating some candy.”

The 3-year-old was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and treated on Halloween and police were called just before 9 p.m., police said in a Facebook post on the “suspicious incident” the following day.

But the Yuma Police Department said Tuesday that an investigation has revealed the child wasn’t drugged, and neither was the candy.

“Our investigation into the incident found no evidence of the child ingesting any illicit drug or harmful substance and no evidence to show any candy was tainted,” police said. “The Yuma Police Department takes all suspicious incidents seriously and feels it is better be cautious when it comes to the safety of our community.”

In the first Facebook post, police told parents to go through their kids’ candy and check for unwrapped red gummy items that look like fish.

The post — featuring a picture of red gummy fish — was shared more than 1,000 times and has more than 500 comments.

“Officers responded and checked all the remaining Halloween candy that was collected. An unwrapped red gummy type candy was located in one of the buckets,” police said in the initial Facebook post. “This piece of candy resembles a red fish type of chewable gummy that is known to be laced with Tetrahydrocannabinol, otherwise known as THC. The piece of candy was taken and will be sent off for testing.”