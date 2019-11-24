Pilot dangles upside-down from high-voltage power lines after Illinois plane crash

A 65-year-old man found himself hanging upside-down Saturday after his private plane collided with high-voltage power lines, an Illinois sheriff’s office says.

Thomas Koskovich of Shakopee, Illinois, had been flying south in his Piper Cub when it struck the power lines and became entangled, dangling upside-down over the ground, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

Rescuers responding to the 3:57 p.m. crash de-energized the power lines before pulling Koskovich from the plane, sheriff’s officials wrote. He was not hurt.

“This incident could have been much worse,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen, according to the release. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.