Man swings 100 feet in air with chainsaw after chopping California tree, video shows

A California arborist went for a wild ride last week when he chopped off the top of a 100-foot palm tree and swayed side-to-side like a slinky.

A video shows the man clinging onto the tree like a koala as it rebounds, bending back and forth, all while the employee carries a chainsaw in hand, according to Storyful.

The Sept. 24 spectacle occurred in Redlands, a southern California city near San Bernardino.

“It scared me,” the recorder of the video told Storyful, but the arborist “was not afraid, because he has been doing that work for a long time.”

The man was able to safely climb down the tree once it stopped swaying.