‘Wear a real mask.’ Fans slam singer Lana Del Rey for wearing mesh at California event

Singer Lana Del Rey went out wearing a mesh face mask — and people slammed her for it.

Social media exploded with criticism of Del Rey for wearing a glittery mesh mask that would not stop the coronavirus from spreading.

“Lana please wear a real mask. I’m begging you be safe,” one commenter said on Del Rey’s Instagram post.

“Ma’am that is the exact mask you told us not to wear,” another commenter said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The singer wore the ineffective mask to an impromptu book signing Saturday in Los Angeles at a Barnes & Noble for Del Rey’s new poetry book. In Los Angeles, masks are required when interacting with other people outside of one’s household. Health officials have said wearing a mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19.

More than 210,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Los Angeles County has had more confirmed cases than any other U.S. county with 274,565 cases.

Many people were upset that Del Rey chose to wear a mask that would not reduce the spread of coronavirus while she was out in public. Some said she needed to “put on a real mask,” and even her fans got upset.

Del Rey has not publicly said anything about the mesh mask, but she posted a video Sunday wearing a full cloth face mask.

“WHY DIDNT YOU WEAR THIS YESTERDAY,” one commenter said on the post.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

“Thank you for wearing a real mask, please keep it up,” another said.

Some fans didn’t think it was enough. Many on social media continued to slam her decision. Here’s what they had to say.

I love Lana Del Rey, I always have and I (likely) always will. Her music has been with me during every high and low of my life, and I’m thankful that she shares her music with us.



But that doesn’t mean I support everything she does. She knows better than to wear a mesh mask… — Marquis (@MarquisAndLana) October 3, 2020

SIS IT'S HARD TO STAN YOU PUT ON A REAL MASK — bald L eating a banana (@rayapapaya1) October 5, 2020

OHMGMGJFMG IM SCREAMINGJGGNNG IMM STILL MAD AT YOU THO WEAR A MASK BOO — jo (@greetin9s) October 5, 2020