National
Video game dispute leads to 14-year-old fatally shooting teen, Las Vegas police say
A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing a teen in a shooting over a video game, Las Vegas police say.
The boy was playing video games at a friend’s house last week when an argument began with a 16-year-old, police say. The 14-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the other teen in the chest, police say.
Police officers found the teen lying in a bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified him as Arthur Earl Davis IV, KVVU reported.
The 14-year-old left the scene, but a witness helped police find him about 30 minutes later hiding about half a mile away, the Associated Press reported.
“It’s a horrific scene when you have a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, who are getting in a fight over a video game and a gun is produced,” Lt Ray Spencer said, according to the Las Vegas Sun.
Near the crime scene, a man yelled, “They killed my son,” and later a young woman arrived and screamed “Where’s my brother?” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
The 14-year-old has not been identified by police. He was jailed in juvenile detention center.
Comments