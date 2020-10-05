Your iPhone may be wiped of its data to fix battery problems after update, Apple says

While the iOS 14 has ushered a plethora of new iPhone options, it’s not without its issues. Apple addressed the problems, but the fixes can scare the average user.

In a post on the official support page, Apple reveals seven “significant data and battery-related problems” with iOS 14 that are affecting customers — and the only fix is to “erase all content and settings from your iPhone.”

Yes, you read that right.

In addition to thebattery-draining issue, Apple classifies six other problems that are connected to the Activity, Health and Fitness applications. Apple suggests that you create a backup on iCloud before wiping the data from your phone or watch.

“A complete data wipe is also a nuclear option, so Apple is not messing around,” Forbes said of the fix. “At this stage, it is unclear how effective this solution has been for affected users but I would be amazed if iOS 14.0.2 is not being fast-tracked as we speak.”

After iOS 14 was released in mid-September, users were complaining about their phone’s battery dropping rapidly with only in a few short hours, Forbes reported along with user complaints.

The battery drain with the iOS 14 update is ridiculous, feel like I shouldn’t have done it

comeeee on @Apple @AppleSupport — courtney_paige (@courtney_paige) October 3, 2020

@AppleSupport ... good grief! iOS 14.0.1 ... the battery life drain ... you’re killing me with this. My brand new phone and I can’t take anymore! #newiosupdateplease — Wendy Bryan (@Bryan31030) September 29, 2020

In July when the iOS 13.5 update dropped, draining batteries became a widespread issue, Kim Komando reported, but it’s options were to stop applications from refreshing in the background or even delete them in order to prevent the phone’s battery from draining.

Full instructions on fixing the issues can be found on the Apple Support website here.