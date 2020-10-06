Sacramento Bee Logo
‘Height is a gift:’ Meet the teen who holds record for world’s longest legs

Guinness World Records unveiled several record breakers Tuesday, including a Texas teenager with the world’s longest legs for a female.

Maci Currin of Cedar Park, Texas, stands at 6-foot-10, and her legs make up 60 percent of her total height, according to Guinness. She told the record authority that she wanted to go after this record title to inspire tall people everywhere to embrace their height.

“I hope that tall women can see that the height is a gift and that you shouldn’t be ashamed that you’re tall,” she said. “You should really embrace it.”

Currin’s left leg measures in at 53.255 inches and her right leg at 52.874 inches.

Currin’s family are all relatively tall, but none of her other siblings or parents quite match her height, Guinness said.

Other 2021 edition record holders included:

