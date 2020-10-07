Mysterious human remains found after man plunges 250 feet taking photos, AZ park says

Mysterious bones found below a Colorado River outlook are human remains, the National Park Service said.

On Sunday, a 25-year-old man fell at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona from the top of the rim while taking pictures, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Orlando Serrano-Arzola plunged about 100 feet and slid another 150 feet.

The man showed no signs of life, according to St. George News. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office rappelled to the man and confirmed he was dead, the news outlet reported.

Officers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area then found bones at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook on Sunday, the National Park Service said in a Tuesday news release. They determined the bones are human remains unrelated to Serrano-Arzola’s fall.

“The discovery was made while recovering the body of an unrelated fatality in the same location,” NPS said in the news release. “The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service are conducting an investigation and more information will be released when it is available.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is more than 1.25 million acres across Arizona and Utah. The Glen Canyon Dam is 710 feet tall from bedrock to crest.