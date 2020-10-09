She wrote ’911’ on her hand. That was enough to alert locksmith to danger, Utah cops say

An observant Utah locksmith is credited with saving a woman from a kidnapping, officials say.

Authorities say the locksmith went to change the locks on the front door of a woman’s home in Midway, a city about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, on Oct. 2, the Deseret News reported. As he was changing the lock, the woman showed her hand and he saw “911” written on her skin, the newspaper reported.

A man in the house stayed suspiciously close to the woman during his visit, the locksmith later told the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, and she had to ask him to turn over her phone when it was time to pay the bill, KSTU reported.

“That kind of was another little red flag,” said the locksmith, who was identified by the news outlet only as Greg. “She’s showing me the ‘911’ again, kind of making sure that I saw it. And I made eye contact with her, to basically let her know that yeah, I saw it.”

The locksmith left and immediately called 911 while staying close to the home, KSTU reported.

As soon as deputies arrived, the woman opened the door and quickly left, telling them the man was downstairs, KTVX reported.

The woman told investigators her ex-boyfriend was upset she was dating someone new, CNN reported. He arrived at her home unexpectedly, assaulted her, took her phone and refused to let her leave, according to a police report obtained by CNN.

Grant Eggertsen was charged with aggravated kidnapping, criminal trespass and assault, CNN reported.

“Being a locksmith, I have been involved in some, some domestic situations, but nothing quite like this,” the locksmith told CNN.