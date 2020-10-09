Is that a white bat? Denver Zoo makes mysterious discovery, video shows

The Denver Zoo made a mysterious discovery just in time for Halloween.

While people are decorating with bats for the spooky season, the zoo discovered a rare creature in its bat cave exhibit.

A white bat has been flying around the exhibit, the zoo said Wednesday.

“Shikaka—named for the great white bat from a keeper favorite film—is a leucistic Seba’s short-tailed bat who was recently discovered when keepers set up a camera on the bat cave melon feeding station,” the Denver Zoo said in a Facebook post. “Albinism is a condition in which there is an absence of melanin, whereas leucism is only a partial loss of pigmentation.”

While it’s not unheard of for bats to be leucistic, there are very few bats with it, the zoo said.