Meth-fueled crash that burned down McDonald’s lands man in prison, California cops say

A California man was sentenced to two years in prison for driving into a McDonald’s while under the influence of methamphetamine, causing the building to burn down, prosecutors said.

Joseph Roy Wineman, 37, was convicted Friday for driving under the influence of meth, SFGate reported.

Seaside police responded in June 2018 to a crash at a McDonald’s restaurant and a resulting explosion, according to the publication. Officers found the car had crashed into the restaurant and an engine compartment was in flames.

A witness told police the car lost control and crashed into the restaurant, CBS San Francisco reported. Wineman reportedly escaped by crawling out of the vehicle’s rear window.

Police said Wineman “was displaying symptoms of being under the influence of a stimulant,” and a drug test confirmed he had meth in his system, according to the station.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A passenger said a meth pipe was used before the crash and that Wineman had participated in using drugs, police said, KION reported.

The McDonald’s was rebuilt after the crash, according to the station.