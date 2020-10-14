Owl rides shotgun in midair visit to helicopter pilot battling California wildfire

As a pilot dumped loads of water on the Creek Fire in California, an unexpected visitor hitched a ride mid-flight. The pilot got a photo of the owl riding shotgun. Sky Aviation Facebook

A helicopter pilot fighting the Creek Fire in California had an unexpected visitor join him midair, a photo posted by Sky Aviation shows.

“It’s odd to have an owl enter an aircraft,” the Tuesday Facebook post said. “It’s unheard of to have it enter while the helo is in-flight.”

Dan Alpiner was dropping loads of water onto the Creek Fire when the owl hitched a ride. It stuck around in the passenger seat for “several water drops,” the post said.

“It’s an unexplainable and magical miracle for it to stay with you — then leave just as it arrived — safe and unannounced,” the post said.

Sky Aviation is a Wyoming-based, private charter company helping to fight wildfires in California, according to its Facebook page.

The Creek Fire started on Sept. 4, Cal Fire’s website reported. It has burned 337,655 acres in Fresno and Madera counties, according to the agency.

The fire is 55% contained. It has destroyed 856 structures and damaged 71 others.

Cal Fire reported there have been 22 injuries caused by the Creek Fire.