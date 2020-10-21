Deer tackles officer who rescued it — and then gives him evil eye, Utah video shows

A daredevilish deer gave two officers a run for their money last week when it charged at one who freed it from a hammock in a Utah backyard.

Body camera footage shows Iron County Deputy Dustin Roy and Department of Wildlife Resources Officer Kody Jones cutting the hammock with a sharp object. But when the animal breaks free, it charges at Jones like a linebacker does a quarterback.

Jones was forced to pin the deer to the ground as both officers discussed how to resolve the situation.

When Jones eventually lifts his body off the animal, it — again — charges at him with its large antlers, which Jones grabs to keep the deer from striking him, the Oct. 14 video shows.

That’s when the deer begins an unnerving stare down with the officers, putting its head down but glaring up at the two men. The video ends before the finale, but it’s safe to assume no officers were harmed during the rescue.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It’s all fun and games until the deer charges you,” the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Storyful.