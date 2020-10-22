‘Apocalyptic’ images of massive record-breaking wildfires shared by Colorado residents

Several rapidly-changing wildfires in Colorado are turning the sky a bright orange-red color and filling the air with thick smoke, photos and videos posted to social media show.

The East Troublesome is the fourth-largest wildfire in the state’s history, according to The Weather Channel. It spread more than 105,000 acres in 24 hours, causing towns to evacuate and Rocky Mountain National Park to shut down, The Coloradoan reported.

As of Thursday, it had grown to 125,602 acres, according to The Denver Post.

The Cameron Peak fire, which has burned more than 206,000 acres and is the largest in Colorado history, could connect with the East Troublesome fire, The Denver Post reported.

Several other fires are burning throughout the state, and people in the state said the conditions feel unreal.

“It was basically out of a movie,” Ernie Bjorkman, a TV newscaster in Denver, told Colorado Public Radio. “It was a firestorm in downtown Grand Lake. Smoke and embers flying around. It was just a chaotic scene.”

Social media users agree the scene in Colorado is haunting.

“I can’t stop thinking about this photo of Estes Park today,” one person on Twitter said Oct. 22 about the image by Alan Shadduck. “The wildlife. The apocalyptic look of it all. It’s haunting.”

Here’s what it looks like in Colorado:

I can’t stop thinking about this photo of Estes Park today by Alan Shadduck. The wildlife. The apocalyptic look of it all. It’s haunting. #EastTroublesomeFire pic.twitter.com/Y8jgq1coFq — Hannah Wanebo (@hannahwanebo) October 22, 2020

Do people realize Colorado is on fire and suffering? Ash from overnight. pic.twitter.com/Ec9NDfhQte — Jenn (@Jenn43401348) October 22, 2020

Anyone that has been to Grand County knows how much beetle killed wood is involved in this fire. Was just a matter of time before this happened... Sad times, as I have spent a lot of time up there. Pics courtesy of @COStormChasers #cowx #EastTroublesomeFire pic.twitter.com/QkbqrQm7Tc — Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) October 22, 2020