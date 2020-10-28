Kitten’s paws and tail freeze to truck’s tire, but a Good Samaritan saves the day

A Good Samaritan rescued a small kitten after her paws and tail froze onto a semi-trailer tire in Colorado on Monday, according to a Denver-based non-profit animal shelter.

The 5-week-old kitten was spotted at a tire shop in Commerce City, the Dumb Friends League said in a news release sent to McClatchy News. She was hanging off the tire by her paws and tail when her rescuer heard her cries, according to the release.

When the man discovered her predicament, he immediately took action to save the kitten.

“Without hesitation, he climbed under the semi-trailer and gently warmed the kitten’s paws and tail by splashing warm water on the areas stuck to the tire,” the release said. “It took nearly 20 minutes to free the kitten as the patron was careful to keep her as dry as possible, considering the freezing temperatures outside.”

It was around 19 degrees at the time, the animal rescue group said.

The man wrapped her in a blanket immediately after freeing her and brought the kitten to the Dumb Friends League, according to the release. There, the kitten was examined by veterinarians and given food and warm shelter.

The kitten is doing well, other than “some swelling and pain in her front paws,” the release said. She is being monitored by vets at the animal shelter and treated with pain medication before she goes to a foster home while she waits to be adopted.

The Good Samaritan who saved the kitten is interested in adopting her once she has fully recovered, the release said.

“Without intervention from the compassionate stranger, it is unlikely this kitten would have survived the night,” according to the release.