United to test all passengers on some flights for COVID-19 in new transatlantic trial

United Airlines will soon test all passengers for COVID-19 on some flights to London, the airline announced Thursday.

Starting Nov. 16, all crew members and passengers over the age of 2 on United Flight 14 will be given free same-day rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the flight, United said in a news release.

United Flight 14 departs from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, according to the airline.

The trial program will run for four weeks, ending Dec. 11.

Anyone scheduled to fly on United Flight 14 in that time frame who doesn’t want to be tested will be put on another flight, United said.

“We believe the ability to provide fast, same-day COVID-19 testing will play a vital role in safely reopening travel around the world and navigating quarantines and travel restrictions, particularly to key international destinations like London,” said Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer.

“Through this pilot program, we’ll guarantee that everyone on board has tested negative for COVID-19, adding another element to our layered approach to safety.”

United said it hopes the trial will serve as evidence for the effectiveness of testing as an alternative to travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines. The airline said it will share customer feedback of the trial with the U.S. and U.K. governments.

Premise Health will test passengers in an on-site facility in the Newark United Club near Gate C93 at the Newark airport, United said. Passengers on United Flight 14 will be required to make an appointment to be tested and are advised to schedule it for at least 3 hours prior to their flight.

Last month, United was the first airline to announce it would provide optional same-day rapid COVID-19 testing for passengers on flights from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii.

Testing for those flights is offered at a drive-thru facility at United’s San Francisco Maintenance Center, the company said.

Passengers who test negative are allowed to bypass Hawaii’s quarantine mandates.