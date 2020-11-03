Texans are Googling Biden more than Trump. Here’s what else they’re searching

Joe Biden now has an advantage over Donald Trump in Texas — at least on Google.

In what has become a closely watched battleground state, search interest for the Democratic candidate has increased in the past week, according to Google data. Among the presidential candidates, Texans have searched Biden 54% of the time and President Donald Trump 46% of the time as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

But Trump was searched more over the past 30 days in Texas, Google data show.

Polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight says Trump is “slightly favored” to win Texas. But his odds have slipped from 78% at the end of August to 62% on Election Day.

An Emerson College poll released Sunday shows Trump and Biden are tied in the state.

Unemployment has been the top political topic searched on Google since March in Texas, and it remains so on Election Day, data show. About 26% of searches regarding political issues involve unemployment.

Other issues Texans are searching include wages and health care, with 10% and 9% of searches, respectively. Abortion is getting about 5% of searches in Texas.

Breakout trends on Google Tuesday morning in Texas include “long wait times” and “absentee/mail-in ballot.”