Why hasn’t the presidential race been called in North Carolina? Here’s what we know

President Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in North Carolina, but the Associated Press has not called the race as of Wednesday morning as mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Trump held a lead in the state, garnering 49.98% percent of the vote compared to Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s 48.57%, N.C. State Board of Elections data show.

The Associated Press as of Wednesday morning hadn’t called a winner, saying it was too early to know which candidate won the battleground state.

Overnight, at least 117,000 of the state’s absentee ballots were still out, according to the state board.

The AP said the number of uncounted ballots was about 200,000.

The elections board on Wednesday morning didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for an update on the number of outstanding ballots.

So far, Trump is leading Biden by 76,701 votes in North Carolina.

Michael Bitzer, a politics professor at Catawba College, said on Twitter it’s unlikely that all outstanding ballots will be counted by election officials.

“If ALL of the 117K (not likely) are returned & accepted AND break 67-31, then that MAY put Biden’s totals POTENTIALLY within 34K of Trump’s totals,” he wrote.

As Bitzer pointed out, “there’s a lot of unknowns” about those ballots, including how many of them are for voters who cast their ballots in person and how many were mailed by the deadline.

Bitzer said he would “counsel patience” when it comes to the state’s results.

Across North Carolina, mail-in ballots can be received until Nov. 12 as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. So there’s a chance for Biden to gain ground in the state, where data show he had an edge with those who voted by mail.

Despite no winner being called, Trump declared victory early Wednesday.

“We’ve clearly won North Carolina, where we’re up 1.4%, or 77,000 votes with only approximately 5% left,” he said. “They can’t catch us.”

The wait for final results come as more than 5.4 million of 7.3 million people registered to vote in North Carolina cast their ballots. As the coronavirus continued its spread, more people this year voted early than in 2016.

Nationwide, Biden leads with 238 electoral votes as tight races remain in Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the percentage of yet-to-be-counted ballots Biden would need to win in North Carolina.