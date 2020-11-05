Nevada is getting memed as social media agonizes over the vote count

Social media is tired of waiting on Nevada’s election results, and it’s coping with some pretty hilarious memes and GIFs.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has secured 264 electoral votes as of Thursday morning, according to race projections by the Associated Press, and a win in Nevada would put him right at the requisite 270 to clench the presidency.

The problem? Nevada is among several states that are still counting.

Why don’t we have election results yet for Nevada? Here’s what we know

Nevada’s most recent results show Biden leading President Donald Trump by about 7,600 votes.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Wednesday that ballot counting is “proceeding at the expected pace,” but many on social media are urging the state to get a move-on.

Here’s what people have to say about the great state of Nevada.