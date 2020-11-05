Want to move to Canada? This border-crossing bear cub had the same idea, officials say

A “forceful” American resident tried to cross the border into Canada — but it wasn’t because of pending presidential election results.

An ambitious bear cub wanted made the attempt to move to Canada from the U.S. on Wednesday, the Canada Border Services Agency said on Facebook.

“A traveler sought entry for essential reasons, but had no travel documents,” the agency wrote. “After a forceful attempt on its part to cross the border, our officers moved quickly to apprehend and transfer it to the Smithers’ Northern Lights Wildlife Society for the winter.”

Experts at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society told CBC that the bear was likely looking for “natural food and berries.”

“She kept eluding us ... one day we got the call and she’s at the border and trying to get in there,” Angelika Langen from the wildlife shelter told CBC. “”She was in the trap within minutes. She was so hungry, she thought that was just a great place to go.”

The bear is about nine months old and weighs about 21 pounds, which is considered underweight, a shelter spokesperson told DH News.

The shelter plans to take care of the cub through the winter because it likely would not survive through hibernation, according to CBC.