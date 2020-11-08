Sacramento Bee Logo
Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies of pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek has died at age 80 after battling pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! reported Sunday on Twitter.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post reads. “Thank you, Alex.”

Trebek, who had hosted the television game show for three decades, revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working,” Trebek said after the diagnosis, KGO reported. “I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

In May 2019, Trebek announced his cancer was in “near remission” and later returned to his hosting duties after completing chemotherapy, People reported. But he later underwent more chemotherapy.

““I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid of that?” Trebek said, according to CTV News.

In December, Trebek told ABC News how he’d choose to say goodbye if he had the opportunity on Jeopardy!

“And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever,’” Trebek said. “But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me...then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Trebek is survived by his wife Jean and their two adult children, along with an adult daughter he adopted while married to his first wife, People reported.

