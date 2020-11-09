Trump prayer group disrupted by Texas man tossing eggs, pulling knife, Texas cops say

A Harlingen, Texas, man accused of throwing eggs and pulling a knife on a prayer group for President Donald Trump after the election was arrested, police say. Screengrab from Google.

A Texas man is accused of throwing eggs at a President Donald Trump prayer group before pulling out a knife, police say.

The Trump prayer group members were gathered on a grassy lot a day after the election when a man began throwing eggs at them in Harlingen in far South Texas, police say. When they asked him to stop, the man displayed a knife, police say.

He was gone before police arrived at the scene, but officers found the suspect a short time later and attempted to arrest him, police say. The man resisted arrest, refusing to put his hand behind his back and stiffening his body, before he was taken into custody, police say.

During the investigation, police found a brown serrated kitchen knife they believe was used by the man.

John Jordan Rivas, 20, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two women accused shouting insults at the group were charged with misdemeanor disruption of a meeting, police say.

Harlingen is in Cameron County, which went for President-elect Joe Biden in Tuesday’s election, with 56% of the vote, compared to 43% for Trump, according to the Texas Secretary of State.