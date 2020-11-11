Sacramento Bee Logo
Ariana Grande launches a new animal rescue shelter in California. Here’s what to know

Ariana Grande has a few dogs of her own.
Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pop singer Ariana Grande announced Wednesday that she’s opening a new animal rescue center in California.

Grande, who has rescue dogs of her own, is launching Orange Twins Rescue, based in Los Angeles. She wrote on social media that she was “happy, proud and excited” about the new project and that the website will be launching soon.

The 27-year-old singer already has a few dogs and is a vegan, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. She has a Beagle-Chihuahua named Toulouse, who she travels with and has appeared in her “Seven Rings” music video.

