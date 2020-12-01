Obama admits to ‘screwup’ — not giving Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

With a $1 million from singer Dolly Parton, Moderna was able to develop a potential vaccine for the coronavirus. Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama admitted it’s “a mistake” renowned country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton has not received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Monday how Parton has not received the honor, Obama said he was “shocked” she did not have it already.

“Actually, that was a screwup,” Obama said. “I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already gotten one, and that was incorrect.”

The Medal of Freedom is the country’s highest civilian honor and is bestowed by the president “to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Many other musicians received the honor while Obama was president, including Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Gloria Estefan, James Taylor, Stevie Wonder, Loretta Lynn, Bob Dylan and Yo-Yo Ma.

Obama awarded more than 100 Medals of Freedom, while President Trump has bestowed the honor to 17 people.

Trump has honored athletes such as Mariano Rivera, Jerry West and Tiger Woods, singer Elvis Presley and some of the country’s top leaders, including Justice Antonin Scalia and General Jack Keane.

Parton became famous for her singing, but has given back in a multitude of ways. In 2018, her Imagination Library program gave its 100 millionth free books to children, NPR reported.

In 2016, Parton organized a telethon for the 2016 Tennessee wildfires, raising more than $9 million, according to Billboard.

She pledged $500,000 to a hospital and cancer patient center in Tennessee in 2007, and also raised the same amount during a benefit concert.

“I am impressed that Dolly doesn’t do anything that doesn’t grow to have a widespread impact,” Parton’s longtime friend Kenny Rogers told Parade in 2015. “It may start locally, but because of her focus and determination, whatever it may be grows to have influence in a much larger way.”

She was previously honored with the National Medal of Arts in 2005 and Kennedy Center Honors in 2006 — but no Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“She deserves one. I’ll call Biden,” Obama said of the president-elect, who takes office next month.