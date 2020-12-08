Major League Baseball in Tennessee? Darius Rucker joins other stars in push for team

FILE - In this July 22, 2017 file photo, Darius Rucker performs at the Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Mich. Artists like Rucker, Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen have all had No. 1 country hits in recent years. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Country musician Darius Rucker is getting his feet wet in the Nashville sports world, adding his name to a growing list of famous individuals who are attempting to bring a Major League Baseball team to Tennessee.

Rucker officially announced Tuesday that he has become an investor with Music City Baseball, a group that is attempting to bring MLB to Nashville.

“I have always been a big fan of Major League Baseball so I’m excited about being part of bringing a team to Tennessee,” Rucker said in a news release, according to PEOPLE. “Nashville is already a great home to several professional sports teams, and I believe baseball is the next step in continuing Nashville’s reputation as one of the greatest cities in the United States.”

Among Nashville’s pro sports teams are the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, the NHL’s Nashville Predators and the Nashville Sounds, a minor league baseball team that is the AAA affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Baseball in Tennessee? I'm in! Excited to join the @NashvilleStars Baseball team. Read more from @People! https://t.co/UK0a0LXpod — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) December 8, 2020

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rucker also joined the group as an advisory board member, the Tennessean reported.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Darius to our growing team,” said John Loar, managing director of Music City Baseball, according to the Tennessean. “His star-power and genuine enthusiasm for this effort will be contagious as we expand our reach and generate excitement throughout Tennessee.”

Rucker is joining the likes of other musicians like Justin Timberlake, Luke Combs and Kane Brown who have already invested in the initiative led by Music City Baseball.

Musicians aren’t the only ones aiding the cause to bring MLB to a state that already has some major profession sports teams. Former Titans running back and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George also joined Music City Baseball as a board member and chair of its real estate advisory group in October.

Other board members include three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart, baseball executive Dave Dombrowski, Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin, Bill Frist and country music stars Kix Brooks, Eric Church and Larry Gatlin, the website says.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER