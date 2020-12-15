‘Look how big that is!’ Watch a massive buck gracefully bound through a Texas suburb

A large buck roams the suburbs of San Angelo, Texas. Video sceen grab courtesy of Steve and Crystil Wade's Facebook video

There are some things you don’t see in everyday life, and a massive buck gracefully leaping like an ambitious ballerina auditioning for Swan Lake through a suburban Texas neighborhood is most likely high up on that list.

Steve and Crystil Wade happened upon the buck making his way through a San Angelo, Texas, residential suburban neighborhood and posted a video of his run on Facebook.

“We were driving … and my wife spotted him standing in a yard next to a snowman decoration,” Steve Wade said according to Storyful. “Living in this part of Texas we see dozens of deer every day. In nearly 20 years of marriage, that was the first time she ever said, ‘Oh my gosh, turn around!’”

In Texas, there are two native types of deer; the white-tailed deer, a species that is found in central and western portions of the state, and the mule deer, which are known for their outsized ears, according to Sciencing.com

“Whitetails flee by dashing and plunging, while mule deer typically “stot” - that is, they bound stiff-legged with all four hooves hitting the ground simultaneously,” Sciencing.com said. “Ecologically, Texas whitetails favor heavy woods, thickets and dense brush, while mule deer more commonly range in open country.”