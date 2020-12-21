Mysterious lake that formed atop Hawaii volcano dies dramatically during eruption

Kilauea’s summit erupted late Sunday, turning a dangerously hot lake of water into a deadly lake of lava, the U.S. Geological Survey reported early Monday. USGS photo

A mysterious super-heated lake that grew atop Hawaii’s Kilauea summit is no more, and its final moments were dramatic, with earthquakes and massive fountains of lava.

Kilauea’s summit erupted late Sunday, and the scalding water was quickly replaced with lava, the U.S. Geological Survey reported early Monday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in Hawaii, when at least three fissures opened in the walls of Halemaumau crater, the USGS said.

“The lava cascaded into the summit water lake, boiling off the water and forming a new lava lake at the base of the crater,” the USGS reported.

“Lava coverage is deeper by 10 m (32 ft) or larger. ... The easternmost vent is currently exhibiting fountains up to approximately 50 m (164 ft) high. ... Occasion blasts of uncertain origin are occurring from lava lake surface.”

Trade winds are pushing the ash to the southwest and the threat of fallout prompted warnings for people to stay indoors to avoid exposure.

The USGS shared photos of the eruption on Facebook, showing “a steam and gas plume” rising from the crater as the lava “boiled off the summit water lake.” Earthquakes of 4.4 magnitude preceded the eruption.

The lake began forming 17 months ago and was considered one of the world’s deadliest bodies of water: 154 feet deep and a skin-scalding 185 degrees.

It baffled scientists who recently noted the water was changing color by the minute and showing signs of motion — traits some experts attributed to a possible eruption on the horizon, McClatchy News reported last month.

Crater lakes are worrisome because “magma interacting with near-surface water can, in some circumstances, trigger steam-blast explosions,” the USGS reports.