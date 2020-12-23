4-year-old, grandparents vanish on trip to cut Christmas tree, Oregon sheriff says

Zelda Sudhoff-Clements, 4, and her grandparents are missing after a Monday trip to cut down a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest, Oregon officials say. Lane County Sheriff's Department

An Oregon couple and their 4-year-old granddaughter are missing after a holiday trip Monday to the Willamette National Forest in Oregon to find a Christmas tree, authorities say.

Searchers continue to look for Sharon Poitra, 61, and Gregory Poltra, 63, of Eugene, and their granddaughter, Zelda Sudhoff-Clements, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

They were reported missing Monday when Zelda’s mother arrived to pick her up and discovered they had not returned from a Christmas tree-cutting trip, officials say.

The Poltras were last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Matrix with Oregon license plate 502 CWD, according to the release. Investigators suspect they were in the Fall Creek area, southeast of Eugene, based on cell phone pings.

“Due to inclement weather, cold temperatures, and challenging terrain,” sheriff’s officials are asking community members not to head into the forest to join the search,according to the release.

The sheriff’s office instead asked that anyone with information on the missing grandparents and child call 541-682-4150, extension 1.

The release describes Sharon Poltra as standing 5’10” and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan coat and tan boots.

Gregory Poltra stands 6’1” and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, sheriff’s officials say.

Zelda Sudhoff-Clements stands 3’ tall and weighs 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray pants and boots with owls on them.

The search continues w/ help from the U.S. Coast Guard for missing 4y/o Zelda & her grandparents who left in a white Toyota Matrix to find a X-mas tree & never returned. Investigation indicates they may be in the Fall Crk area. Anyone w/ info on their location call 541-682-4150. pic.twitter.com/ViAFmVoiPf — Lane County Sheriff's Office (@LaneSheriffOR) December 23, 2020