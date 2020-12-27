New species of flower found in remote Hawaii. It’s so rare, only one plant is known

Botanists searching steep slopes in Hawaii found a new species of Hawaiian flower called Cyanea heluensis. It has “gently curved, long, white flowers,” experts say. Hawaii DNR photo

A new species of flowering plant has been found in Hawaii and the details have mystified botanists.

“Only one individual of the new species, named Cyanea heluensis, is currently known from a remote location in West Maui,” Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a Dec. 24 release.

“While exploring the steep slopes of Helu above Lahaina, botanist Hank Oppenheimer and colleague Jennifer Higashino found a single large plant in the deep shade of a healthy ohia forest.”

The plant is similar to another native plant known as the hāhā, “but has unique leaves and gently curved, long, white flowers.” Photos of the flowers were shared on Facebook and show they resemble something akin to a grouping of uncooked French fries.

Images of the rugged terrain were also posted, explaining why the plant went unnoticed for centuries.

Cyanea heluensis is now added to 250 species being managed by the University of Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Prevention Program, the state says.

“Since being found, numerous surveys using ropes to access steep cliffs have failed to locate any more individuals, making the conservation of the only known plant critically important,” the state reported.

“Before a goat could eat the plant or another catastrophe caused immediate extinction, Hank Oppenheimer applied a special paste ... to produce new growth on the plant. The new growth was successfully transported to Maui’s Olinda Rare Plant Facility, where it is being propagated.”

Botanists have also returned to look for “seeds that could be grown offsite.”

State officials said they installed “protections” at the site to keep the plant from being destroyed by pests, including invasive rats known for eating “fruits before seeds can be dispersed.”

“Dozens of native plants like this one are now only kept alive in nurseries,” state botanist Matthew Keir said in a release. “Just one natural disaster, like a hurricane, hitting a nursery could cause the extinction of many rare plants.”

Botanist Steve Perlman of the Plant Extinction Prevention Program said the find proves “the age of discovery is not over.”