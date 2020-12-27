Mysterious gingerbread monolith in San Francisco park crumbles away, officials say

Screengrab from KPIX video

A mysterious gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day in a park overlooking San Francisco has already crumbled away.

The three-sided monolith, similar to shiny metal monoliths that have popped up across the globe, briefly stood in Corona Heights Park, KGO reported.

“We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles,” said city parks manager Phil Ginsburg, KQED reported. “We all deserve a little bit of magic right now.”

Gumdrops and icing lined the sides of the Christmas monolith, KTVU reported.

“How could you not call it a Christmas miracle?” said Alexis Gallagher of San Francisco, who hiked up to view the monolith with his family, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“It made me smile. I wonder who did it, and when they put it there,” said Ananda Sharma, who encountered the monolith on a run, KQED reported.

The object didn’t last long, crumbling Saturday afternoon, KPIX reported. Its creators remain unknown.