Waffle House shootout sparked by argument over cold food, Mississippi police say

A Waffle House was forced to close temporarily after a shootout early Saturday, according to Mississippi police.

Two women are accused of causing a disturbance just after 2 a.m. at the restaurant in Vicksburg when they began arguing with staff about the temperature of their food, the Vicksburg Post reported, citing police.

The women were escorted from the restaurant by a security guard, who they allegedly tried to assault with pepper spray, according to the newspaper. Other outlets report that it was the guard who deployed the pepper spray.

That’s when authorities said an unknown male fired at least three rounds at the security officer, WLBT reported. The guard returned fire, shooting twice in the man’s direction.

No injuries were reported, though police said a Toyota Camry parked in front of the restaurant was damaged in the shooting, according to WJTV.

McClatchy News reached out to Vicksburg police for comment Monday and is awaiting response.

No arrests have been made, and authorities said the incident remains under investigation.