Homeless campers help save hiker stranded for hours on quarry ledge, Utah officials say

A hiker who lost his phone in a 100-foot plunge onto a narrow ledge on a cliff-like quarry wall near Salt Lake City spent five hours awaiting rescue, firefighters say.

The 29-year-old man, who broke his leg and possibly his pelvis in the 4 a.m. Sunday fall, tried to signal someone for help with a flashlight, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. He also shouted and waved his arms.

At 9:30 a.m., he caught the attention of some homeless people camped at the base of the quarry, who called 911, KTVX reported.

A Salt Lake City Fire Department heavy rescue team responded, lowering the man the rest of the way down the cliff in a basket with ropes, firefighters reported on Twitter.

He was conscious and alert during the rescue, KSTU reported. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This morning SLC Fire’s Heavy Rescue Team rescued a 29 yr. old male hiking in the area that fell more than 100 feet landing on a cliff ledge. He sustained injuries to his pelvis and leg. After losing his phone he was stuck on the mountain for over 5 hours before 911 was called. pic.twitter.com/22xG2ExzAI — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) December 27, 2020