Irate passenger screams about masks on flight from North Carolina to DC, video shows

A passenger angry after being told to wear a mask during a Sunday flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington, D.C., began yelling at others on the plane about masks, and was escorted off by police, video shows.

“If we don’t stand up, it’s only going to get worse,” the passenger — with her mask tucked beneath her chin — can be seen yelling at those behind her.

Prior to the 14 second video, she refused to put on her mask and “gave a speech about ‘tyranny,’” according to the Twitter user Emir Sfaxi, who posted the video.

“Passengers in neighboring rows moved,” Sfaxi said, adding the woman “calmed down” once law enforcement got involved.

A second video shows officers escort the woman off the plane to the cheering of passengers.

American Airlines in an emailed statement to McClatchy News said the incident happened on a trip from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“Following multiple requests to comply with mandatory face covering requirements, one passenger stood up and began yelling at flight attendants and surrounding customers,” the statement said. “Federal Air Marshals intervened to help deescalate and maintain control of the situation for the duration of the flight.”

American Airlines said the passenger is on an “internal refusal list” while the incident is being investigated.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to wear face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the disease.

As of Tuesday, American Airlines on its website said masks are required for all passengers ages 2 and older.

“If you decline to wear one, you may be denied boarding and future travel on American,” the air carrier said.