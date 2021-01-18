National
How do you get a 500-pound elk out of a pool? Watch Colorado officials find out
A 500-pound cow elk was stranded in a Colorado swimming pool until wildlife officials came to its rescue.
Wildlife officials used straps to pull the elk from the pool in Loveland, Colorado Parks and Wildlife northeast region said Sunday on Twitter.
It took several attempts to get the animal out of the water. Three wildlife officers and Loveland firefighters pulled it from the water, Parks and Wildlife said.
“Wildlife officers said the elk should be just fine,” Parks and Wildlife said. “After being pulled from the pool, the elk took a little time to recover before running off.”
The elk’s size is common. Fully grown female elk typically weigh between 500 and 600 pounds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Colorado has the largest elk population in the world, according to Parks and Wildlife. The state is home to more than 280,000 elk.
