Unique home with steampunk bathroom on market for $2.5M in California. Take a look

A remodeled Craftsman home with a stunning steampunk bathroom hits the San Francisco market for $2.5 million.

A home highlighted in countless design magazines for many standout features including an unusual bathroom is on the market for $2.5 million in San Francisco, SF Gate reported.

Entry

Originally built in 1914, the Craftsman style has been given new life with a renovation. The stunning three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom house (stretched out over 2,495 square-feet) has been featured in magazines like “California Home” and “Design and Fine Home Building” thanks to its unique, and updated, steampunk-style bathroom.

Steampunk bathroom

For those not well-versed in interior decorating lingo, steampunk décor is a type of decorating that has an industrial feel, according to Remodel Move. “Accessories of steampunk bathroom often use materials like copper, brass, granite, corrugated steel and other mechanical pieces to incorporate with 19th century industrial age fixtures and light fittings,” Remodel Move reports. The downstairs bathroom, along with fixtures throughout the house, have steampunk aesthetics.

Steampunk bathroom

“Enjoy an inviting and thoughtful layout with beautifully-proportional traditional public rooms on the main level and three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office on the upper level,” explained the description on the house’s website. “The professionally-appointed kitchen has been completely remodeled with custom cabinetry, center island, granite counters, bar-seating, a wet bar with beverage fridge, and pantry.

Kitchen

“For the dedicated chef, polished details include two ovens, a built-in below-counter microwave, and an in-wall pot filler serving the 6-burner gas burning Wolf range. The kitchen flows into a formal dining room whose classic built-in hutch and wood-burning fireplace is fronted with leaded glass doors, and pocket doors from the kitchen are finished with stained glass inserts.”

Bedroom

The views from the house alone are worth the price tag: From the sparkle of the Golden Gate Bridge to the lustrous emerald green of Sutro Forest, stunning views can be seen from the upholstered window seat in the primary bedroom.

View from bedroom

“I’m seeing prospective buyers who have been renting in Sonoma County during the pandemic looking to move back into the city now that the vaccine is here, and they are especially interested in a home that is in move-in condition with an awesome kitchen, where let’s face we spend most of our time,” listing agent Hugh Groocock told SF Gate. “Buyers also want a walk-out yard where they can see the kids through the kitchen windows.”

Living room