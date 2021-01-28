Hatchet-wielding man arrested after his girlfriend cut line at In-N-Out, Utah cops say

Damien Lee Hallett of West Valley City, Utah, was arrested after his girlfriend cut the line at In-N-Out and he threatened another man with a hatchet, police said. Associated Press file

A confrontation started when a man’s girlfriend cut the line at an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru in Utah and ended with a broken car window and a threat, police said in a probable cause statement.

Damien Lee Hallett, 38, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after he threatened a driver with a hatchet at the West Valley City In-N-Out, the Deseret News reported.

According to the charging documents, Hallett’s girlfriend pulled up to the drive-thru in her BMW on Jan. 17 and cut the line, the publication reported. Police said the driver of the car she cut in front of flashed his lights and honked his horn but she ignored him.

Police said Hallett then pulled up in his truck, broke the man’s car window and threatened him with a hatchet, ABC 4 reported. Hallett allegedly pointed to the driver with his bleeding hand, caused when he broke the window, and told him: “It will be your blood next.”

A witness provided police with the truck’s license plate and police said they found the truck nearby with a hatchet inside and blood on the outside of the door, according to the station.

Police said they met with Hallett days later and he told them that his girlfriend said she was being harassed at In-N-Out Burger and he gave his truck keys to a man named Bob so he could drive her home, Fox 13 reported. Police also said that Hallett couldn’t provide them with Bob’s last name or contact information.