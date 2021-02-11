Hiker slides and plunges 100 feet down snowy Rocky Mountain slopes, national park says

RMNP Search and Rescue Team members descending toward Dream Lake. Rocky Mountain National Park

A hiker at Rocky Mountain National Park slid 100 feet down a snowy slope, the National Park Service said.

The 21-year-old hiker from Texas was seriously injured after falling Tuesday, park officials said. She was hiking near Emerald Lake, a 4.1-mile hike.

“Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members provided advanced medical care,” park officials said.

The woman was taken to a “nearby trauma center” for her injuries, and her condition is unknown.

National Park Service officials said there are no other details on the incident.

“Winter in Rocky Mountain National Park is an inviting yet silently dangerous time for hikers,” the National Park Service said. “The season brings short days with strong winds, low temperatures, and rapidly changing weather.”